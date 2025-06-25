Germany targets far-right online hate in nationwide sweep

Shafaq News/ German police launched a coordinated crackdown on online hate speech this week, conducting searches at over 65 locations and questioning dozens of suspects across the country, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reported on Wednesday.

According to DW citing the BKA, authorities linked the operation to more than 140 active cases involving criminal online content, and the majority of the material under investigation—nearly two-thirds—originated from far-right extremist circles.

The large-scale action is part of Berlin’s efforts to tackle the spread of "digital hate," particularly from radical groups accused of fueling societal divisions and threatening public safety through online platforms.

