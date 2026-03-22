Iraq warns against sectarian incitement, vows legal action against violators

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Any attempts to incite sectarian tensions in Iraq or spread hate speech will face strict legal measures, Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said on Sunday,” warning Iraq’s security and stability are a “red line.”

In a statement, the head of the Security Media Cell, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, said Iraqi security and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring suspicious activities across certain platforms and entities, adding, “authorities are operating around the clock with advanced capabilities to track and pursue those attempting to undermine social stability.”

Maan said Iraqis have historically demonstrated their ability to overcome division, stressing that national unity remains a strong barrier against efforts to destabilize the country.

“The law will be enforced without exception against anyone promoting sectarian or inflammatory rhetoric,” Maan emphasized, noting, “freedom of expression cannot be used as a cover to spread discord or threaten civil peace.”