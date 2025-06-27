Iraq cracks down on hate speech and sectarian incitement

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced, on Friday, it has begun legal action against individuals accused of promoting sectarianism and inciting hate speech.

A ministry source told Shafaq News that the move is being spearheaded by the ministry’s "Offensive Content Committee," which has started identifying and pursuing legal cases against those suspected of fueling sectarian tensions and hatred.

He added that the ministry is determined to take “strict and firm” measures against anyone found promoting such rhetoric.