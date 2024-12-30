Iraq’s AIM reports over 100,000 hate speech cases in a week

Shafaq News/ The Alliance of Iraqi Minorities Network in Iraq revealed, on Monday, that over 100,000 hate speeches were recorded in a single week.

Bassam Salem, the network’s head, stated that “2024 witnessed positive developments for minority communities, including the restoration of religious temples, the discussion of new legislation on minority rights in the Iraqi Parliament, the allocation of quota seats in the Kurdish Parliament, and the return of displaced persons.”

However, he noted that “violations against minority communities included more than 100,000 hate speeches recorded in one week and the continuation of certain decisions from the former regime's Revolutionary Command Council.”

Salem further elaborated that 80 cases of property encroachments against Christians were documented, a sacred Bahá'í site was demolished in Baghdad, and 2,400 Yazidi women and 1,100 Yazidi youth remain missing. He underscored that “there are no specific laws to protect minority cultures.”

Iraq's diverse ethnic and religious landscape has historically been a source of both cultural richness and tension. Efforts to address hate speech and protect minority rights have included new legislation and initiatives to enhance the national human rights framework. However, the existing Criminal Code does not fully prohibit hate speech, prompting discussions on policy improvements.

Despite efforts by the Iraqi government, including a bill to criminalize hate speech and election laws banning extremist discourse, challenges persist. The lack of specific laws protecting minorities and ongoing hate speech incidents indicate a need for more comprehensive measures, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).