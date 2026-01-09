Iraq marks Police Day as crime falls nationwide in 2025

Shafaq News– Babil

Iraq’s Babil police command held a formal parade on Friday to mark the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi police, as crime and drug trafficking declined nationwide in 2025.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the event was held in the morning at the northern gate of the ancient city of Babylon, with senior security and local officials in attendance. Iraq marks Police Day annually on January 9, commemorating the establishment of the police force in 1922.

Crime fell by 13% in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to figures released by the Strategic Center for Human Rights, citing Interior Ministry data. The center added that the decline followed a broader drop of 15% recorded in 2024.

In a December statement, Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri also revealed that security forces had dismantled dozens of drug trafficking networks and arrested tens of thousands of suspects as part of a multi-year national campaign, seizing large quantities of narcotics.