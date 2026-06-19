Iraq logs 35K+ marriage and divorce cases in May

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts recorded 35,320 marriage and divorce cases in May, down from 38,127 cases registered the previous month, according to official data released on Thursday by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The figures, which exclude the Kurdistan Region, showed that 29,491 marriage contracts were registered nationwide, with Baghdad topping the list at 8,045 marriages across its al-Karkh and al-Rusafa districts, followed by Nineveh with 2,824.

Divorce cases totaled 5,829 during the month, led by Baghdad with 2,190 cases, while Basra ranked second with 628.

According to the World Population Review, the average age at first marriage in Iraq reached 25.3 years in 2025, placing the country among Arab states with the lowest average ages at marriage.

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