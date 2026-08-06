Apple gains trusted digital provider status in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq formally accredited Apple as a trusted digital-service provider on Thursday, bringing the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, and Apple Ads under the country’s regulatory framework, Communications and Media Commission (CMC) Executive Director Baligh Abu Kalal announced.

Apple completed the technical and legal requirements under Iraq’s Framework Regulations for Digital Platforms and Services, allowing the five services to operate with formal regulatory recognition. Abu Kalal linked the measure to user protection, electronic-payment oversight, compliance with Iraqi law, and investment in the technology sector.

Apple already offers the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade in Iraq.

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