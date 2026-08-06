Eight states condemn Israeli violations in Gaza

Shafaq News- Doha

Eight Arab and Muslim-majority countries condemned ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of health facilities, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and continued civilian casualties, including women and children.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt said the continuation of these violations represents a clear breach of Israel's obligations under international law and the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, warning that it undermines international and regional efforts to implement the plan's second phase.

These violations, a statement issued by the ministers noted, come in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement that Palestinian factions had accepted the roadmap, including provisions related to disarmament, and threaten to derail the political process, renew a cycle of escalation, and deepen the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

Protecting civilians, safeguarding medical facilities and health and humanitarian workers, and ensuring the immediate, safe and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid and medical and relief supplies throughout Gaza constitute legal obligations that must not be violated or diminished under any circumstances, the ministers stressed, affirming that “Ongoing Israeli violations in Gaza cannot be viewed in isolation from settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, illegal settlement expansion, and unilateral measures aimed at altering the status quo in occupied Jerusalem.”

بيان مشترك صادر عن وزراء خارجية دولة قطر، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والجمهورية التركية، والمملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية بشأن الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة في قطاع غزةالدوحة | 6… pic.twitter.com/gbzg78DCZ6 — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) August 6, 2026

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the al-Buraq area west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Health Ministry in the enclave said the death toll since the October 11 ceasefire has reached 1,255, with 4,125 people wounded, while the number of bodies recovered stands at 806. This brings the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,382, with 174,236 people wounded.