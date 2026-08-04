Israel conditions Gaza departure on total Hamas demilitarization

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ruled out withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure.

In remarks carried by Israeli media, Netanyahu noted that US President Donald Trump's administration had presented Israel with a proposal to secure Hamas' disarmament, adding that Tel Aviv had not accepted the document but submitted its own comments on the draft.

"We are instructing IDF soldiers to do everything necessary to defend themselves, defend our territory, and defend our citizens," he remarked, stressing that any agreement would not restrict Israeli troops from ‘’responding to threats."

Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza last week agreed to a draft framework that would gradually place weapons under Palestinian control in exchange for a phased Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and broader political arrangements for the enclave.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir later rejected the proposal, urging Israel to continue its military campaign in the enclave while encouraging emigration. He argued that halting targeted killings would allow Hamas to regroup, warning that "Israel must win."