Netanyahu threatens to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks as Israeli attacks continue

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to pull the negotiating delegation from Doha if meaningful progress is not made in ongoing ceasefire talks, amid continuing Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu stated that negotiations would cease if Hamas pursued further demands, stressing that “no agreement would compromise Israel's security,” according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

"Hamas has reneged on explicit agreements reached with mediators and Israel, resorting to last-minute extortion," his office stated. "Israel will not schedule a government meeting to discuss the agreement until mediators confirm Hamas's approval of all its details."

Hamas, however, rejected Netanyahu's allegations, reaffirming its commitment to the terms outlined by mediators, including a hostage exchange and an end to what it described as Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has claimed over 45,000 lives—mostly women and children—during its 16-month span.

These statements come as Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that Israel committed eight massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in 81 deaths and 188 injuries.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that the delay in Netanyahu's official announcement regarding the Gaza ceasefire is linked to tensions with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party, who stated, "Our continued participation in the government requires absolute certainty of resuming the war with full force, utilizing all capabilities in a new approach, until complete victory is achieved, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages."

The source affirmed that “Netanyahu is delaying the announcement to ensure government stability after approving the agreement.”

Netanyahu's claims of Hamas "backtracking on understandings,” analysts believe, may aim to delay endorsing the ceasefire agreement until he secures Smotrich's continued support for his government. A united front between Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power Party, could reportedly block the agreement's approval. Together, the two leaders control 14 of the Knesset's 120 seats, enough to collapse the government.

The agreement, brokered on Wednesday through Qatari and American mediation, remains uncertain, contingent on all parties meeting their commitments. It outlines a three-phase ceasefire beginning next Sunday, involving the release of 33 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the Israeli army would withdraw from Gaza and transition to a “defensive posture” once the ceasefire takes effect, Israel's Channel 14 reported.