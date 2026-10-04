Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday formally launched its 2025–2029 cooperation framework with the United Nations to strengthen their development partnership, the Ministry of Planning announced.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), signed on December 25, 2025, focuses on four areas: expanding access to education, healthcare and social services; promoting economic growth and employment, particularly for women and young people; strengthening environmental protection and climate action; and improving governance, the rule of law and social cohesion.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Baghdad, Deputy Planning Minister for Technical Affairs Maher Hammad Johan described the framework as a significant step in Iraq’s development partnership with the UN. He called on national institutions to lead its implementation and translate its priorities into measurable programs and projects, while urging international partners to provide funding, technical assistance and expertise.

UN Resident Coordinator in Iraq Peter Hawkins highlighted the framework’s alignment with Iraq’s National Development Plan for 2024–2028 and Vision 2030. He emphasized greater participation by Iraqi institutions in overseeing UN-supported programs, monitoring their implementation and evaluating their impact, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to continued cooperation.