Iraq investigates failure of Turkiye water pact

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is set to confront its worsening water crisis on Monday, summoning both the Foreign and Water Resources Ministers to clarify why Turkiye has not consistently released Iraq’s share of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

On November 2, 2025, Baghdad and Ankara signed an executive document granting Turkiye a five-year mandate to manage rapid water releases and related infrastructure in Iraq. The deal includes a commitment to deliver roughly one billion cubic meters of water to the country, aimed at easing severe shortages.

According to Iraq Green Observatory, lawmakers have prepared 20 questions to examine the government’s broader strategies for addressing water scarcity, which has left southern and central provinces struggling to cope.

Warning that ministers may not provide full details of the water agreement, the observatory described the framework as a “handover” that places Iraq’s water resources under Turkiye’s management.

It also noted that the arrangement grants Ankara privileges, including the ability to export oil through Turkiye’s territory in exchange for financial compensation, while restricting Iraq’s options to respond to potential economic or military pressure without risking a complete water cutoff.

Lawmakers will additionally review the government’s approach to water management following recent rainfall and assess whether shortages are likely during the upcoming summer.

Iraq continues to face an exceptional water crisis that has dried up numerous tributaries and large sections of the southern marshes. Environmental projections from international climate institutions indicate the country could experience a 10–20 percent drop in annual rainfall by 2050.

