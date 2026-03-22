Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours amid regional escalation
2026-03-22T09:40:27+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday extended the closure of the country’s airspace to all arriving, departing, and overflying aircraft for 72 hours, as a precautionary measure amid ongoing regional escalation.
The authority said the closure will take effect from 12:00 noon on March 22 (09:00 UTC) until 12:00 noon on Wednesday.
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