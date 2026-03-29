Iraq bans media figures, orders Al-Arabiya report removal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission on Sunday imposed disciplinary measures on media figures, including bans of up to 90 days and warnings, for violating professional standards.

Documents obtained by Shafaq News show Hussam Al-Taie was banned for 90 days, Nizar Haider for 30 days, while Ahmed Abdul Sada received a warning.

The commission also warned Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath over a March 28 report, ordering its removal and a formal apology for violating rules on incitement, misinformation, and accuracy.

Compliance is mandatory, it said, cautioning that violations will face legal action under Order No. 65 of 2004, which governs Iraq's broadcasting, telecommunications, and electronic media sectors, setting licensing and quality of service obligations to “promote transparency and freedom of the press.”