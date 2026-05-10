Iraq bans TV host over blasphemy remarks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) banned TV personality Farid Majid from all media outlets operating in the country for 30 days, the regulatory body announced Sunday, after determining that statements he made on a satellite sports program constituted “an insult to the divine.”

Majid's remarks were made during an April 12 episode of "Kora," a sports talk program broadcast on Al-Fatarat satellite channel.

Federal Supreme Court ruling No. 325, consolidated with ruling No. 331/Federal/2023 —which mandates the prohibition of content deemed to offend the divine— provided additional legal grounding for the decision, the commission said.

All visual, audio, and print outlets, domestic and foreign, operating in Iraq are required to enforce the ban from the date of the directive. The CMC warned that any outlet hosting Majid during the 30-day period would bear full legal responsibility.

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