Iraq approves land for US-Israeli war victims’ families

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Monday approved a decision requiring the government to allocate residential land to families of victims of US-Israeli attacks, MP Noor Adel told Shafaq News.

Adel said the measure covers members of the defense and interior ministries, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Peshmerga, intelligence services, and civilians, and mandates Baghdad Municipality to provide housing plots.

Health authorities say at least 108 people have been killed since the start of the war, while a source told Shafaq News earlier that US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed 71 people and injured 196 others.

Iraq already has an established legal framework for compensating victims of war, military operations, and terrorism under the Victims Compensation Law, though the system has faced persistent delays, gaps, and disputes over implementation. Lawmakers have repeatedly discussed amendments to address inefficiencies and prevent misuse.

Read more: Iraq Parliament examines Victims Compensation Law amendment to prevent “misuse”