Iraq, Russia explore new sister-city partnerships

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Baghdad

Proposals to establish sister-city partnerships between Najaf and the Russian city of Bolgar, as well as between Basra and Kazan, emerged during the “Russia–Islamic World: Kazan 2026” forum on Wednesday.

The event focused on governance, transparency, and economic growth, while also examining initiatives linked to public diplomacy and cultural exchange. It was attended by former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who served from 2018 to 2020.

During the forum, Ali Mohammed al-Barghash, head of the Russian House in Iraq, described the twinning initiatives as part of broader efforts to deepen cultural and municipal cooperation between Iraq and Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

Sister-city partnerships are agreements between cities in different countries designed to strengthen cultural, economic, educational, and tourism ties through joint projects and exchanges. Iraq already maintains several such partnerships, including ties between Baghdad and Tehran, as well as between Karbala and Qom. Other initiatives have included a proposed sister-city link between Swiss municipalities and the ancient city of Babylon (Babil), which has yet to be formalized.