Iraq: No radiation threat from Iran nuclear site strikes

Shafaq News/ Iraq faces no radiation or environmental threat following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the country’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority confirmed on Saturday.

Ahmad Khudair, the Authority’s spokesperson, told Shafaq News that the targeted facilities—such as those in Natanz and Isfahan—contained only minimal quantities of non-enriched uranium stored underground, limiting the risk of wide-scale contamination.

He said no evidence suggests the Bushehr reactor in southern Iran was struck. “As far as we know, Bushehr was not on Israel’s strike list,” Khudair noted, though he warned that any future strike on the facility could affect the broader Gulf environment.

Iraq has activated emergency response teams and technical monitoring systems but reported no radiation impact across its provinces. “We continue to monitor developments closely,” Khudair added.

He also condemned the Israeli strikes as violations of international legal frameworks, noting that Iran’s nuclear facilities fall under global oversight.

His comments came a day after IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned that an attack on Bushehr could have “catastrophic consequences,” releasing radioactive contamination across the region.

The agency also confirmed structural damage to sites in Natanz and Isfahan, underscoring the potential for chemical or radiological risks. Grossi reiterated the IAEA’s readiness to support inspections under any future political agreement.