First project since 1991: Iraq resumes nuclear work

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq laid the foundation stone for a nuclear research system and central laboratories, after more than three decades of restrictions.

The country’s nuclear program was dismantled under UN Security Council Resolution 687 in 1991 after the Gulf War, and since then Baghdad has remained under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight to ensure compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

At the ceremony, Higher Education Minister and Atomic Energy Commission Head Naim al-Aboudi said the facility would provide a “strategic scientific environment” for students and researchers, built to international safety standards.

No timeline for completion has been given.

The Higher Education Ministry noted Iraq has published more than 188,000 scientific papers abroad, adding the new laboratories aim to reduce dependence on foreign universities for testing and research.

Meanwhile, nuclear scientist Hamid al-Bahli told Shafaq News the project is “sub-critical,” meaning it cannot function as a reactor but will support training, isotope production, and laboratory applications in medicine, agriculture, and industry. “Future plans could include power-generating reactors if staff and facilities expand."

China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration and the IAEA have offered technical support. Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev, attending the event, described the project as “strategic” and pledged Moscow’s backing.