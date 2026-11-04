Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Museum in Baghdad is scheduled to reopen on December 1 after nearly two years of closure, an adviser to Iraq's tourism and antiquities minister told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Amer Abdulrazzaq said the ministry had urged the Italian company overseeing renovation and restoration work to complete the project in the coming days to allow the museum to reopen as planned.

Abdulrazzaq described the museum as a major cultural landmark, saying its prolonged closure had disrupted tourism in Iraq. The museum was expected to become an important source of tourism revenue, particularly through admission fees paid by foreign visitors.

The Museum houses thousands of rare artifacts spanning prehistoric times and the Sumerian, Babylonian, Akkadian, Assyrian and Islamic periods, making it one of the world's richest museums in terms of its archaeological collections.