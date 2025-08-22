Iraq-Iran flights resume after airspace closure

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Tehran

On Friday, Baghdad International Airport resumed flights to Tehran and Mashhad after Iran reopened its airspace, which had been closed overnight during military drills near the Iraqi border, according to press reports.

A source told Shafaq News that Iranian authorities unexpectedly shut down the country’s airspace at 10 pm Thursday, halting civilian traffic.

Airspace between Iran and Iraq has become a central factor in regional security tensions. The most serious disruption came in June 2025 during the Iran–Israel 12-day war, when Iran, Iraq, and Jordan simultaneously shut their skies for nearly two weeks as missiles and drones crossed regional airspace.