Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian and Lebanese visitors will remain exempt from tourism fees if Iraq reinstates such charges, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said, noting that neither country imposes similar fees on Iraqi nationals.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry said it is reviewing its decision to suspend tourism fees for citizens of 44 countries that charge Iraqi visitors without offering reciprocal exemptions. It did not identify the countries on the list.

The clarification follows recent remarks by Tourism Minister Ali al-Dakhili about the possibility of reinstating a $50 entry fee for Iranian visitors. In a television interview on Friday, al-Dakhili criticized the visa-fee exemption agreement between Baghdad and Tehran, alleging that Iran sells a "Khadem Passport" to Afghan and Pakistani nationals for $50, allowing them to enter Iraq without additional charges.

The Ministry also said it had contacted the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad, which confirmed that the document in question is a transit passport issued free of charge to Afghan and Pakistani residents of Iran to regulate their travel to and from Iraq during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.