Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency (FIIA) on Sunday uncovered unauthorized interference with an oil pipeline in Kirkuk province, detecting evidence of tampering with its valve.

A field inspection conducted in coordination with the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) revealed tools designed to open the valve and signs of excavation and backfilling nearby, prompting the FIIA to hand over the site and valve to the relevant authorities for further legal action.

The agency did not disclose whether any oil had been siphoned from the pipeline or whether any suspects had been identified.

The discovery comes as Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi intensifies a crackdown on oil smuggling. On November 24, he dismissed Kirkuk’s operations and police commanders and suspended the NOC’s director general and his deputies following an investigation into smuggling at the company. The PM also ordered the establishment of a national digital system to monitor oil pipelines and detect smuggling.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling