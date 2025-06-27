Google resumes rollout of AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature

Shafaq News - Washington

Google has resumed the rollout of its AI-powered “Ask Photos” feature in the US, following a temporary pause triggered by performance issues. The tool, which enables users to search their digital photo collections using natural language, had drawn criticism for its unreliability and lag. Now, Google says it's made significant improvements to both speed and accuracy.

According to tenchocrunch.com, after Google temporarily paused the rollout of its buggy AI-powered “Ask Photos” feature in Google Photos, the company announced that it has improved the feature’s ability to quickly return search results.

The AI-powered tool was designed to go beyond simple keyword tags, understanding the context within photos. Yet users had reported delays and inconsistent results, prompting Google to delay its wider launch.

However, users complained the AI feature wasn’t reliable and was often slow to respond while the AI was “thinking.”

To improve performance, Google has integrated classic search functions for straightforward queries, while letting the AI continue analyzing complex searches in the background. This hybrid model aims to balance speed with deeper photo recognition capabilities.

The AI, in the meantime, will work in the background to find the most relevant photos and work to answer more complex queries.

To continue reading, click here