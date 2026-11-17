Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A French archaeological mission has unearthed statues, royal palaces, an ancient bridge, and waterways at Larsa, west of Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, Amer Abdul Razzaq, an adviser to the tourism and antiquities minister, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Led by French archaeologist Regis Vallet, the mission has been excavating Larsa, also known as Tell Senkereh, in Al-Batha district. Among the discoveries is a statue associated with King Gungunum, found at the residence of his grand vizier, Etellum, according to Abdul Razzaq. He also pointed to an ancient bridge built with fired bricks and wood, unlike bridges discovered at other archaeological sites that were constructed using mud bricks.

The mission also uncovered a canal that carried water to the entrances of homes across the city. Abdul Razzaq said Vallet believes the canal may have been connected to the Tigris River in ancient times.

Abdul Razzaq said the French mission has worked at Larsa for more than a decade and that the latest findings build on earlier discoveries.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Dhi Qar, the forgotten gem of Mesopotamia