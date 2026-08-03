Fire erupts at one of Iraq's largest refineries

Shafaq News- Saladin

A large fire broke out early Monday at the hydrogen unit of the Baiji Refinery, one of Iraq's largest refining complexes, oil and civil defense sources told Shafaq News.

Thick plumes of smoke and flames were visible from afar as several adjacent processing units were temporarily shut down and workers evacuated from the immediate danger zone as a precaution against explosions and further damage.

Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire, while cooling operations continued after the main flames were brought under control to prevent any reignition in accordance with standard safety procedures.

A technical assessment of the damage to the hydrogen unit and surrounding facilities will begin once firefighting operations are completed.

No official reports of casualties had been issued by the time of publication.

In 2025, a fire struck secondary units of the facility, without affecting production operations or causing injuries.