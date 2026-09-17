Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A woman in her 20s died during surgery to remove a fatty cyst near her kidney at Nasiriyah General Hospital in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province, a source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Her family requested that a complaint be filed against the specialist doctor involved in the operation, while her body was transferred to the forensic medicine department to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

A medical source at the hospital also told Shafaq News that the death resulted from “medical complications and multiple underlying conditions.”

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