Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission announced on Friday the detention of eight officials at the Oil Products Distribution Company, which operates under the Ministry of Oil, in southern Maysan province over allegations of deliberately harming their employer's funds and interests.

According to the commission, investigators uncovered inflated procurement requests and repeated purchases within a single month despite available supplies in company warehouses, with each purchase valued at 98 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $64,500).

The investigation also revealed substantial expenses incurred by sending employees to Basra to oversee fuel tanker loading, although the company's Basra branch could have handled the task. An investigating judge ordered 25 officials and employees summoned for questioning, including the provincial company director and personnel responsible for accounting, procurement, warehouses, and internal oversight.

The eight detained suspects included officials responsible for human resources, budgeting, administration, cost estimation, electronic systems, and internal auditing, with the commission citing Article 340 of Iraq's Penal Code as the legal basis for their detention.

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