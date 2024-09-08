Former Maysan Agricultural Bank director sentenced to 2 years for banking violations

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Federal Integrity Commission announced that a verdict of severe imprisonment has been issued for the former director of the Agricultural Bank branch in Maysan, southeastern Iraq.

The Commission stated, “The Maysan Criminal Court, which handles integrity cases, issued two verdicts against the former bank director, each involving a severe prison sentence of two years, for violations of banking regulations, including disbursing loans to individuals without their knowledge or consent in 2016.”

“After reviewing the evidence and documentation in the case, the court reached a firm conviction of the defendant's guilt and decided to convict him and impose a severe prison sentence according to Article 340 of the Penal Code, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49.”

Additionally, the court's decision granted the Agricultural Cooperative Bank the right to file a civil lawsuit for damages once the verdict becomes final and to enforce the two penalties consecutively against the convicted individual.