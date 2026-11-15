Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission announced on Sunday the detention of two warehouse custodians at the state-run General Company for Grain Trade in Maysan province over 485 tons of missing unhusked rice.

The commission accused the employees of causing a loss of public funds and harming the company's interests, with their financial liability assessed at 126 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $83,000).

A judge at the Maysan Investigation Court specializing in integrity cases ordered their detention under Article 316 of Iraq's Penal Code.

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