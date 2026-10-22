Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq has appointed Mohammed Mazhar Al-Bayati to head the Integrity Commission’s (CoI) Investigations Directorate in Nineveh province, an informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

A native of Kirkuk, Al-Bayati is expected to assume his new post in the coming hours, replacing Sami Jirjis Ibrahim.

CoI, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, played a key role in the country’s Dawn Crackdown, or Sawlat al-Fajr, the nationwide anti-corruption campaign launched by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on June 28. During the campaign’s first six weeks, authorities documented the detention of at least 210 officials, lawmakers, public employees, and business figures.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings