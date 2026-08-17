Education Ministry offers literacy path to 20K employees

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 20,000 employees at Iraq’s Electricity Ministry lack formal educational qualifications, with Baghdad recording the highest number at 5,768, followed by Basra, the education minister said on Monday.

Speaking at the first “When Energy Meets Knowledge” conference, Abdul Karim Abtan Al-Jubouri noted that the Education and Electricity ministries plan to open literacy centers for employees without formal qualifications. Participants will take placement tests before beginning courses that allow them to continue their education.

Read more: Iraq's children and the education just out of reach

The Head of the Executive Directorate for Literacy, Muzahim Al-Samarrai, said the literacy program consists of three levels leading toward a primary-school certificate. The Education Ministry will assess participants and place them at the appropriate level before they begin their studies.

Iraq’s Planning Ministry said the illiteracy rate among people aged 10 and above had fallen to about 15% in 2024, from more than 20% in previous years.

Read more: From educational pinnacle to illiteracy crisis: Iraq’s road to recovery