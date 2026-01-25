Iraq’s Labor Minister takes interim charge of Education Ministry

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq assigned the education portfolio on Sunday to Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Al-Asadi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said Al-Asadi assumed the duties of the Ministry of Education on an acting basis, replacing Ibrahim Namis Al-Jubouri after he joined the Iraqi parliament.

The government routinely assigns acting ministers when cabinet members assume parliamentary seats. Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari earlier took charge of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement after Evan Faeq entered parliament.