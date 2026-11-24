Shafaq News- Diyala

Unidentified bodies have been buried in large pits dug by excavators, with 112 bodies found at one location and 20 at another, Diyala Provincial Council member Aws Al-Mahdawi alleged on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Al-Mahdawi said some bodies remain in forensic medicine facilities for months before being transferred to cemeteries for mass burial.

Calling the practice “painful and inhumane,” he indicated that each body should be buried in a separate grave, with its identification number and details linked to the burial site so families could locate their relatives' graves if the bodies were later identified.

Al-Mahdawi urged authorities to investigate the transfer and burial procedures and cross-check records against burial sites to ensure graves are properly documented and accessible.