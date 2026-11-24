Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala Governor Adnan Al-Shammari denied on Tuesday that oil theft through pipeline tampering was taking place in the eastern Iraqi province, adding that local authorities had nevertheless called on security agencies to monitor the infrastructure.

Responding to a Shafaq News correspondent’s question during a press conference, Al-Shammari described puncturing pipelines to steal oil as an “abhorrent” practice, stressing that Iraq’s public sector salaries and development projects depend on its oil wealth.

In September, security forces in Diyala intensified road inspections and deployed personnel at fuel stations to combat petroleum product smuggling and black-market sales. Nearly two months later, Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate reported foiling two smuggling attempts in Diyala and Nineveh, confiscating petroleum products and the vehicles transporting them.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered a series of anti-smuggling measures earlier today following an investigation into the North Oil Company. The directives include establishing a nationwide digital pipeline monitoring system, closing unofficial routes connecting Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Nineveh with the Kurdistan Region, and transferring management of Oil Ministry-owned fields in the four provinces that fall under Kurdistan's security authority to the federal ministry.