Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission, the country’s main anti-corruption body, arrested the accounts director of the Dhi Qar provincial administration on Sunday as he allegedly accepted a bribe, a source in the Dhi Qar Provincial Council told Shafaq News.

The suspect, identified only by the initials H.S., was caught in the act after allegedly seeking a 10-million-dinar (about $7,600) bribe, the source said. He was transferred to a detention facility pending further investigation.

Dhi Qar, whose capital is Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, has been a focal point of a sustained anti-corruption campaign targeting public employees and officials accused of misusing public funds. Since the federal government launched the Sawlat al-Fajr (“Dawn Crackdown”) campaign on June 28, Shafaq News has documented more than 23 arrests in the province, along with the dismissal of several directors-general.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown spreads through state institutions: What the latest cases reveal