Baath party supporter arrested in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) captured a man accused of promoting the outlawed Baath Party in Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The detainee, in his twenties, was taken into custody in Suq al-Shuyukh district, south of the province, after an arrest warrant was issued against him under Article 9 of Law No. 32 of 2016.

The Baath Party, which ruled Iraq under Saddam Hussein until the US-led invasion in 2003, was officially outlawed under the 2005 Iraqi Constitution. The Baath Party Ban Law was later enacted to criminalize any form of promotion or glorification of the party.

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