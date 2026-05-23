15+ detained in Iraq’s Dhi Qar narcotics sweep

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province arrested five suspects linked to a drug trafficking network, bringing the total number of detainees to 17 as part of a wider security operation, the Anti-Narcotics Directorate confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities also seized 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, which was allegedly intended for distribution and sale as part of the network’s activities. All suspects were referred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

The Interior Ministry of Iraq previously reported the seizure of more than 1.697 tons of drugs in 2026, while Iraqi courts issued 42 death sentences and 357 life imprisonment rulings for convicted drug traffickers.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East