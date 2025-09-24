Despite visa hurdles: Iraqis lead Arab tourism to Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara

Around 140,000 Iraqis visited Turkiye in August, topping all Arab countries, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.

The figure reached 140,441, even though Iraqis once entered free on arrival but now must pay between $130 and $200 for visas, apply in advance, submit documents, and attend interviews, with many rejected.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with 139,686 visitors, followed by Kuwait with 43,422. Jordan recorded 42,293, Algeria 41,727, Lebanon 34,000, Morocco 31,000, Egypt 22,000, and Libya 19,000.