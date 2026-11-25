Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's General Commission of Customs on Wednesday has referred 16 companies to the judiciary over alleged abuse of customs exemptions and concessions granted to public and private projects and recommended recovering 26.5 billion dinars (about $17.4M) for the state treasury.

The commission's director general, Thamer Qasim, said a central team monitoring the exemptions carried out field inspections of 145 public and private projects in 13 provinces, checking whether beneficiaries were complying with legal requirements and using the exemptions for their stated purposes. The projects ranged from industrial, investment, health and housing ventures to energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock schemes, as well as plastics and food factories, cement plants and producers of medical supplies and medicines.

Customs exemptions must not be exploited for illicit gain at the expense of public funds, Qasim said, adding that state support does not exempt projects from oversight and accountability, and the concessions should benefit the economy and the public rather than enable waste or the evasion of financial obligations.

The audit comes weeks after parliament's Integrity Committee announced plans to review investment exemptions granted under the previous government of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.