CCHF cases rise in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two young men from Mosul in Nineveh Province have tested positive for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a medical source at the Nineveh Health Directorate confirmed Thursday, raising the province's confirmed case count to seven in recent weeks.

A 25-year-old from the Tal Afar district west of Mosul was admitted to the hospital on June 4 as a suspected case. His blood test result confirmed the infection.

The second patient, a 31-year-old man from the Al-Akidat area, was admitted on June 9, and the test also confirmed the diagnosis.

Of the six confirmed cases recorded in Nineveh in recent weeks, two patients have recovered.

Iraq has recorded 147 confirmed cases of hemorrhagic fever since the start of 2026, with 74 of them concentrated in Dhi Qar province in the country's south.