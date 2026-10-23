Shafaq News- Basra

Wounded Iraqi security personnel and families of fallen service members protested in Basra on Friday, demanding that officials finalize land allocation paperwork in the Martyr Wissam area and complete the remaining administrative procedures.

Protest representative Hadi Mizal told Shafaq News that the land allocation process covers around 16,000 security personnel in Basra, including wounded members and those killed in service.

The protesters hope the demonstration will prompt officials to finalize the allocations and end the hardships faced by wounded personnel, families of fallen members, and other eligible recipients.

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