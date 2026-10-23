Shafaq News- Washington/ Moscow

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel are signaling the United States as their destination following a fuel supply agreement between Moscow and President Donald Trump, maritime tracking service TankerTrackers said on Friday.

Kpler shipping data showed that the Malta-flagged tanker Agioi Fanendes loaded nearly 300,000 barrels of diesel —approximately 40,000 metric tons— at Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk before departing overnight on October 22-23. The vessel initially signaled New York as its destination, with an estimated arrival on November 7, but later changed its destination to “for orders,” leaving its final discharge port unconfirmed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on a daily conference call that the first tanker had departed for its buyers and said further shipments would follow.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued an exemption allowing imports of Russian diesel.

BREAKING: We have now identified three tankers carrying Russian #diesel to the United States. All three loaded at petroleum berths in Russia and are declaring USA as their destination. Diesel is the only known hydrocarbon which the US OFAC currently permits imports of from Russia. #OOTT — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) October 23, 2026

Earlier this month, Trump announced an agreement under which Russia would immediately release more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to global markets, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and one million tons afterward, in an effort to lower fuel prices.

The decision drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several US lawmakers, while Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the sanctions relief as a significant step toward restoring economic cooperation.