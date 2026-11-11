Basra airport resumes flights after radar fault
2026-11-11T12:00:55+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Basra International Airport resumed flights on Wednesday on its regular schedule after a radar system fault halted air traffic for several hours, the airport said in a notice to passengers.
A technical fault in the airport's radar system had forced the postponement of an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad on Tuesday evening. Engineering teams from the General Company for Airports and Air Navigation began repairs immediately.