Flights resume in Southern Iraq after Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced the reopening of southern airspace to civilian flights, following the start of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that efforts remain underway to restore full operations at all airports across the country.

Over the past days, Basra International Airport had remained the only airport in Iraq handling flights, operating under daylight-hour restrictions. The rest of the country's airspace was closed amid heightened tensions and active hostilities between Israel and Iran.