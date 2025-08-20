Basrah Airport shifts ground services to Lebanese company

Shafaq News – Basra

Basrah International Airport has directed all airlines to shift ground handling and related services to the Lebanese company Charter under a new contract with the Iraqi Airports Administration Directorate.

An official document obtained by Shafaq News confirms that Charter began providing cargo, transport, and ground operations on August 19, 2025 in accordance with international standards.

Airport Director Hassan Abdulhadi told our agency the Lebanese firm—already active in more than 35 airports worldwide—won the contract after the previous deal with a local provider expired, stressing that Charter “has no involvement in airport management” and its role is confined to ground services with modern, certified equipment.

He emphasized that the partnership aims to raise service quality, improve efficiency, protect public funds, and bring operations in line with global aviation practices.