Basra: Protesters block Baghdad highway over water crisis

Shafaq News – Basra

Protesters in Basra’s Al-Dair district blocked the main highway connecting Baghdad and Basra on Thursday over the escalating water crisis.

The escalation followed a decision by the popular movement in Al-Dair and nearby areas to resume an open sit-in and set up tents. Sheikh Muthanna al-Rubaie, leader of Al-Dair movement, told Shafaq News that "residents face harsh conditions due to water shortages and high salinity,” stressing the need for urgent measures to address what he described as a daily humanitarian catastrophe threatening lives and dignity.

He urged the central and local governments, along with relevant agencies, to extend an emergency pipeline from Al-Qurna district or through the Japanese-funded project, warning that "continued delays would push the movement to expand its peaceful protests."

Iraq is facing an unprecedented water crisis that has dried up tributaries, vast areas of marshes and wetlands, and lowered storage dam levels due to scarce rainfall and reduced flows from Turkiye.

Read more: Iraq’s water reserves fall below 8 billion cubicmeters as shortage deepens