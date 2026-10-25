Shafaq News- Baghdad

All demonstrators have left Baghdad's Tahrir Square following the conclusion of Sunday's protests marking the anniversary of Iraq's October (Tishreen) 2019 uprising, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the demonstration had ended completely, with no security incidents reported.

Protests took place in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces on Sunday to commemorate the 2019 protest movement, with demonstrators calling for solutions to economic problems and urging Iraq to stay out of regional power rivalries.

Read more: Iraq’s protests after Tishreen: A system that learned how to contain the street