Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad on Wednesday opened the first edition of the Dijla* International Shopping Festival, held alongside the Baghdad International Book Fair.

Noor al-Karam, the festival's media director, said seven countries are taking part alongside local companies, among them Egypt, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The goods on display range from clothing, furniture, home appliances, and school supplies to food products and Iraqi-made industrial goods, al-Karam said, adding that spices, perfumes, and clothing had drawn the most interest.

*Dijla is the Arabic name for the Tigris River.