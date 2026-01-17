Babil protest supports Al-Maamouri for governor post

Shafaq News- Babil

Thousands of Iraqis on Saturday took to the streets in Al-Hillah, the capital of Babil province, calling for former MP Amir Al-Maamouri to be appointed as the province’s next governor.

The demonstration, organized by the Jamahir Babil (Babil People) group, rejected the influence of partisan quotas in the selection process and demanded a leader with popular support.

The protests follow a wave of demonstrations in recent days, with some supporting Al-Maamouri, who also has the backing of the Ishraqat Kanoun Bloc, while others supported former MP Ali Turki Al-Jamali, a candidate of the Sadiqoon Movement, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq led by Qais Al-Khazaali.

Babil’s Provincial Council failed on January 10 to convene a scheduled session to elect a new governor due to the absence of a legal quorum. The Sadiqoon Movement in the province, which includes former governor Adnan Fayhan, accused opponents of blocking the nomination process, warning of a potential response.

The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, is also competing with Asaib Ahl al-Haq for control of the governor’s post.